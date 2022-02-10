Livestream the full line-up and poster reveal for the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara International Film Festival said it will hold an in-person press conference to unveil the full festival line-up and poster reveal on Thursday morning.

Director Rodger Durling and other event staff will run the conference and answer questions about the upcoming 37th annual SBIFF.

This year's festival will feature an exceptional amount of Academy Award nominees.

More than half of the awarded actors and actresses coming to SBIFF this year received Oscar nominations on Tuesday, and four of the six SBIFF feature films each received multiple Academy Award nominations.

The festival will take place in-person this year from March 2 to March 12. Click here for specific dates and times of each event, as well as how to purchase passes.