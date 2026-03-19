Rising Gas Prices Fueling an Increased Use in Santa Maria Public Transportation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - As gas prices continue to spike to historically high numbers, Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) is reporting the number of people using public transportation is already starting to increase as well.

"Indications already indicate that ridership is starting to grow," said Gamaliel Anguiano, SMRT Transit Services Manager. "It's probably in reaction to the increase in gas prices. I know we're only in the middle of March, but, March is already tracking to be anywhere from 8% to 10% higher ridership than the same March of last year. All in all, we think our system will end this fiscal year with ridership anywhere from 10 to 12% above the prior year."

As of Thursday morning, some gas stations were charging more than $6 a gallon of gas.

On Main Street, the Shell station at the intersection of Nicholson Avenue, just off of Highway 101, a gallon of regular unleaded was at $6.19, while a block away on the other side of the freeway, the Mobil station had regular unleaded listed at $5.99.

"At only $1.50 per ride or $3 for a limited ride all day, riding public transit is a huge bargain for addressing your mobility needs, particularly if you start going to the longer distances," said Anguiano. "I think we're all going to be rooting and hoping for fuel stability, but now is probably a good time for families to start thinking about alternative plans for their mobility options. It's going to be important that we have that room in our budget to address our basic needs."

Anguiano pointed out for those who work or drive regularly to nearby cities that SMRT also provides service to, people should consider using the bus as an option.

"If you're commuting all the way up to San Luis Obispo or down south to Lompoc, those miles really start eating into your budget," said Anguiano. "It's going to start making a lot of sense for a lot of folks to switch over to public transit. Our busses are equipped with the latest technology, WiFi, infotainment screens, medical grade purification systems. It's a pretty comfortable ride. It's going to let our riders catch up on an audio book, a newscast, or put in their pickup order."

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