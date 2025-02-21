Skip to Content
Tax preparers address concerns for this Tax Season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This year's tax season is ramping up in a big way, and so are the concerns of a great many taxpayers from multiple walks of life.

The IRS has observed a 15% slowdown compared to this time last year for everyone, and local tax preparers have observed significant differences in their clients' approach to filing.

Concerns about ICE's deportation efforts are on the minds of many, especially those local to Santa Maria, whose population includes many agricultural workers of Hispanic heritage.

Some tax agents say the efforts of the Trump administration's appointment of Elon Musk to have access to IRS records is highly ambitious, though well intentioned.

Though some delays may take place, agents urge taxpayers not to wait to file, as any meaningful changes to tax law will most likely not take effect for at least the next few months.

Jarrod Zinn

