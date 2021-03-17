SLO County accepting applications for COVID-19 rent relief

Your Money

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Tenants and landlords throughout San Luis Obispo County now have the opportunity to apply for rental assistance after struggling financially due to the pandemic.

The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program helps residents by clearing some rental debt for qualifying families to help them stay in their homes.

“Many renters and landlords are struggling right now,” said Lynn Compton, Chair of the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors. “This program provides much needed relief to help people pay their bills and make ends meet.”

The relief program is available for those who have faced financial hardship because of the pandemic, have past due rent or utilities and have a household income at or less than $58,800--which is 80% of the area median household income.

The county said landlords who participate in the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program can get reimbursed for 80% of an eligible renter’s unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, if they agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.

Eligible renters whose landlords do not participate in the program may apply on their own and receive 25% of unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Paying this 25% by June 30 helps protect renters from eviction during the pandemic.

Eligible tenants can also receive future rent assistance equal to 25% of their monthly rent as well as help paying future utility bills.

To see if you're eligible and to apply for rental assistance, visit www.recoverslo.org/rent-relief.

You can also call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief call center for help with applications at 833-430-2122 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.