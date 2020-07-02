Santa Maria Valley Chamber asks businesses for input on COVID-19 impacts

Your Money

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking the businesses community how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their business.

A survey will be sent out once a month to gather information on the effects of COVID-19 on local business, the needs of the business community, and the confidence businesses have in our local economy.

“As a champion for local business, it’s important we hear from local businesses directly to best understand what their concerns and needs are during this challenging time,” explained Chamber President and CEO Glenn Morris. “By sending this survey out once a month, we can better gauge how those needs and challenges change over time, and how the Chamber can continue to best support our local business community.”

Business can fill out the 5 minute survey found here. And is available in Spanish here.