Flow surfers ride the waves in C Street Classic

VENTURA, Ca;if.-A special group of surfers and volunteers from the Flow Academy took park in the C Street Classic for the first time.

Announcers told the crowd on the beach and boardwalk they were in for a treat seeing these athletes come out and "shred" for the first time.

Flow surfers headed in the waves with fans and families cheering them on from shore.

Some caught waves on their own, while others tandem surfed with the help of volunteers.

The classic is dedicated to celebrating the spirit of surfing and Flow believes in the transformational power of surfing and introduces the sport to people with physical and intellectual challenges.

Flow supporter Jordon Lerum said some of the volunteers came up from Malibu.,

"The kids are doing great out there, the waves are actually pretty big, they are having a great time it is really beautiful," said Lerum.

Flow surfers also paddled out with a surfing dog named Pancho.

The nonprofit is gearing up for a Flow Ohana Surf Day at this same location on October 4.

For more information visit https://flowsurfacademy.org

Congrats to all the Flow surfers who competed in the C Street Classic!