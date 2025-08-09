Teen swims from Anacapa Island to Silver Strand

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-The 15-year-old daughter of a Ventura Fire Captain swam from Anacapa Island to Silver Strand.

Grace Nackers accomplished the ocean swim on Friday August 8.

She started before sunrise and arrived after 1 p.m.

Nackers' accomplishment serves as a fundraiser for first responders, veterans and the upcoming 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Crown Plaza on September 7.

The ocean swimmer wasn't too knackered to reflect on her endurance journey.

"It was definitely a rough swim with strong currents, but I pushed through 'til the end and the last 1-to-2 miles getting to shore I was really tired after really strong currents not going anywhere at times, so I swam close to 20 miles through those big currents, " said Nacker" The best part of the crossing was when I saw a Mola mola or sunfish sunning itself in the water, it was one motivating factor to keep me going and I had a bunch of motivating things going through my head."

Her proud father Capt. William Nackers is a Marine who served twice in Iraq.

He lost a friend who served to suicide.

"I am hoping to bring in a little more funding for our first responders, Gold Star families and veterans," said Nackers.

She excelled at swimming as a Junior Lifeguard and recently won the 6 mile ocean swim race in Santa Barbara.

This fall she will be a sophomore at El Camino High School on the campus of Ventura College.

She is the first Ventura County teen to make a sanctioned solo swim across the Santa Barbara Channel.

Sponsors of her marathon swim include Patagonia, Ventura Surf Shop, Urbane Cafe, Blue Tuna Spearfishing, Sand Loud and Zinka Sunscreen.

Revolution Surf Co. and Betty Belts donated raffle items.

People may still donate by visiting her website https://bio.sit/ChannelWithGrace and on Instagram @bluebirdocean days and at venmo @GCNackers