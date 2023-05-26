Community fundraising opportunity on Saturday for local boys that recently lost their single father

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local fitness studio RiseUp is hosting a fundraising event for Jacob and his family on Saturday, May 27 at 2273 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

Jacob, a 6th grader at Monte Vista School, recently lost his single father to cancer, leaving him and his 19-year-old brother with no parents or other family besides an 80-year-old family friend.

The funds raised from the donation-based workout class, silent auction, and outdoor social event with donation-based food and beverages will go to helping Jacob and his brother in the next stage of their lives including rent, food, clothing, housing supplies, and hopefully, a college fund.

That silent auction is already live online here and will run through next week into Wednesday.

The on-site festivities, including a live DJ, will be hosted at RiseUp fitness from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All are welcome and more information about the event can be found at www.riseupfitness.com/jacob.

Can't make the event? You can still help out at the gofundme page for Jacob here.