Local Ukrainian residents hold Bake Sale Fundraiser with World Dance for Humanity

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Ukrainian community members organized a Bake Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, with the assistance of World Dance for Humanity, to send proceeds to the people of Ukraine.

The bake sale started around 1:00 p.m. on the corner of State St and De la Guerra St in Santa Barbara.

World Dance for Humanity organized a flashmob alongside the bake sale to raise awareness and funds.

The organization's founder, Janet Reineck, said that as of Tuesday, March 22, World Dance for Humanity had raised $50,000 to send to Ukraine.

Nearly half of the amount raised came from a Ukrainian living in Santa Barbara, who matched $20,000 of the funds raised by the dancers and the community.

Reineck said that the aid will go through the Ukrainian Church directly to volunteers in the country who can immediately get help to refugees.

The Ukrainian donor who matched the funds was so pleased with the community's response that he decided that he was going to provide the match again, Reineck said.

Because of the second match, World Dance launched Saturday's fundraising effort to draw community members to the bake sale.

For more information on World Dance for Humanity, click here to visit the organization's website.