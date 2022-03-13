Five-year-old girl surprised with custom playhouse from Make A Wish Foundation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Katalina Covarrubias, a five-year-old girl diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, currently shares a bedroom with her siblings at home. Her biggest wish is to have a place to herself.

On Saturday, Make A Wish and volunteer carpenters surprised her with an 80-sqft playhouse in her own backyard.

Union carpenters from Southwest Carpenters Local 805 built Katalina a custom playhouse that features three distinct areas: a music and dance area, a play area and a "crafting corner" to supplement Katalina's love for crafting.

PC: Cecilia Covarrubias

Make A Wish Foundation said that the five-year-old was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2020.

Katalina is currently in remission and in a maintenance phase, doing Chemo daily at home with quarterly visits to the hospital for a stronger Chemo dose.

Make A Wish said that Katalina is a happy, caring, silly girl who wants to be a scientist to help find a cure for Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. Every night, she prays for kids with cancer.

PC: Cecilia Covarrubias

