California’s Central Coast Girl Scouts partner with DoorDash

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) -- Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (CCC) announced Friday that they will offer contactless options for cookie deliveries this year.

To make this happen, Girl Scouts partnered up with DoorDash to offer zero-contact home delivery for their cookie customers.

Organizers said that this new partnership ensures that Girl Scouts can reach consumers through online platforms.

While the Doordash app will be handling the deliveries, Girl Scouts will stay very involved with tracking and fulfilling orders.

According to Tammie Helmuth, CEO of Girl Scouts CCC, this is a great experience for the girls to learn and develop their entrepreneurial skills, as they will have hands-on experience in managing e-commerce at such a young age.

Doordash partners with Girl Scouts

Through this process, girls are building people skills by working together as a team. They are also learning decision-making skills by taking the lead in business operations, and they'll develop business ethics by making sure they meet customers’s needs and expectations.

“Girls are super smart on cell phone and app technology. This is a natural progression of allowing girls to not only move their sales onto an online platform, but to use it to increase their sales," said Helmuth. "Remember, they still want that major investment back into their community.”

This year there is a new addition to the Girl Scouts cookie family. A new flavor called Adventurefuls™ has been added to the lineup: a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Cookie booth locations, which will fulfill Doordash orders, will begin to appear council-wide on February 11.

Girls will start selling door-to-door on January 29. The Girl Scout Cookie Program will run January 29-March 13.

