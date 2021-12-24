Message from Santa calls for giving to your community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Claus has been very busy this month, making public appearances, hearing children's wishes and spreading the spirit of the holidays.

Recently, several businesses were surprised by a personal visit. They included Dave's Dogs, Pascucci, Los Arroyos and the Moby Dick restaurant.

While posing for pictures on Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf, he said giving back to your community should be a regular commitment, "that's one of the best things you can do because what it will do is it will get into your spirit for 2022 and that way in January, February and March you will already be prepared and have practiced, sowing a seed, being a blessing, putting smiles on people's faces, and joy in their hearts. Santa Claus loves you that's what he does and that is what he is asking you to do as well."