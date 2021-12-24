Food bank distribution brings joy and a holiday meal to those in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An early Christmas present arrived for 300 families with a Food Bank of Santa Barbara County distribution.



"Oh the line is all the way down to the front down there," said one of the neighbors near the Franklin Elementary school site on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

Trunks and back seats were filled up with a heavy load including turkeys, vegetables, other necessities and on top of that, the standard government box of essentials. That's stuffed with items such as pasta, peanut butter, beans, and canned goods.



Eugenia Bickle received her food and said, "well since my husband is retired and I am unemployed and I have not worked for awhile, now this is going to help us, especially the kids. "

The site was staffed by volunteers and many local politicians.



Congressman Salud Carbajal said, "it's great to be able to help those families who are food insecure in our communities and that need that little help and support. It's great to be part of that. It is that community spirit that we yearn for. "

Nearby Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart was loading turkeys. "There's a lot of people that need help in our community and this is just one small way to make their lives a little brighter and a little happier on this important day for everybody."

While most people came for food supplies, many people have been coming specifically for quick COVID tests which have been very hard to come by.

"That test kit that is very hard to find, that is the number one reason why I am here," said Bickle.

Santa Barbara School Board member Laura Capps said, "especially kids coming back to school in January, that they don't come back with COVID. It feels good to be just is part of the community and have our schools be at the heart of it."

Throughout the COVID crisis, the Food Bank has been responsive to community needs with distributions at multiple sites each week, and an extra effort and notification to the community during the holidays.



State Senator Monique Limon said, "despite the fact that things are so much better than they were two years ago or a year ago, we are still in a state where our community has needs."



The neighbors here said this will make their holidays less stressful and better and brighter in many ways.



Liz Lopez received her food and said, "it definitely helps, even if it is just a little something, it definitely helps a whole lot. So I am very grateful they are doing this."

