Thomas towing delivers trucks of toys to Unity Shoppe after Goleta and Santa Barbara Sunday drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Thomas towing company had its trucks serving as sleighs Sunday to pick up toys throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta for an annual drive.

They were delivered Monday to the Unity Shoppe.

Thomas began the effort in 2020.

Their vehicles were at key locations including Target, Trader Joe's and M Special Brewing.

A DJ played music and staff members danced as they collected toys into drop off boxes.

The haul on Sunday was was a festive effort by the staff and it was all brought to Unity Monday.