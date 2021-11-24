Drive-thru meals served up by the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County

GOLETA, Calif. - Thanksgiving meals have been served up in a drive-thru format by the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The lunch time distribution takes place at the United Boys and Girls Club on Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Donations have been coming in for weeks through various drives supported by the public.

There have been food contributions and the supply of deliveries from government funded food programs.

Other donations have been financial.

Many of the families coming for food said this was essential for them to have a complete Thanksgiving.

The club alerted members in advance, making the pick up more efficient.

The set up was prepared for 200 meals.

This included dry goods such as pasta, rice, peanut butter and canned goods, along with a full bag of vegetables and a frozen turkey.

For more information go to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County