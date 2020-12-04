Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation delivers holiday hope for families facing childhood cancer

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation launched its "Season of Hope" campaign on Friday before a month of giving to families facing childhood cancer, along with the added struggle of the pandemic this year.

The campaign is set to provide those families with basic needs during the holiday season heading into 2021.

This weekend, TBCF is planning to deliver Christmas trees and gifts to more than 50 families in the Tri Counties.

Following COVID-19 safety protocols, volunteers will leave gifts at the front door of each household at a pre-arranged time. They will then step back before family members open the door.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has already taken hundreds of toy and monetary donations from the community and is looking for more to support families in need throughout the holidays.

To make a donation or learn more, you can visit the Foundation's website.

