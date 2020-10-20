CADA receives top honors from GuideStar and Charity Navigator

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two of the largest and most reputable nonprofit information sources in the country have awarded The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) with their highest recognition.

GuideStar gave CADA its Platinum 2020 Seal of Transparency for the Santa Barbara nonprofit's mission statement, leadership, capabilities and programs, financial soundness, goals, impacts and effectiveness. GuideStar is the largest source of nonprofit data in the U.S.

CADA also received 100 out of 100 possible points from Charity Navigator's new Encompass Rating System which evaluated CADA's financial and accountability practices. Charity Navigator is the largest independent evaluator and rater of nonprofits in the country.

"We are proud to join a very select group of Santa Barbara nonprofits to have received the highest status from these well-respected organization," said Dr. Scott Whiteley, Executive Director of CADA. “All CADA stakeholders – clients, staff, donors and our community – benefit by our demonstrated commitment to operate with full transparency. That practice is foundational to our culture, and it confirms for our clients that we will deliver on our promise to their care. The extensive information provided to achieve these designations allows current and prospective donors to make informed decisions and give with confidence, and it further confirms CADA’s standing among our community’s strongest, most effective nonprofit organizations.”

CADA offers a broad range of effective programs and services on preventing and treating the disease of alcohol and drug addiction affecting youth, adults and families in Santa Barbara County. For more information visit www.cadasb.org.