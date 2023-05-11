Tourism outlook for the rest of 2023 still strong after a cold and wet start to the year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With sunnier days ahead after a cold start to the year, tourism leaders are optimistic about the remainder of 2023.

It is National Travel and Tourism Week (established in 1983) and the annual gathering of hospitality businesses and attractions is taking place at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

It is hosted by Visit Santa Barbara.

The industry leaders locally say it generates more than $1.9 billion, including $56 million in yearly tax revenue, and is responsible for more than 13,000 tourism jobs. It is an economic driver for Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast.

This year the meeting will focus on making the area more accessible to all visitors including people with disabilities.

After the unusually harsh winter, travel leaders expect to see the public on the move again. Santa Barbara has benefitted from its close proximity to Los Angeles. Visitors often make day trips .

There's also a draw with so many outdoor activities ranging from whale watching and kayaking to trips for wine tasting in and around vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley.

A multi-day agenda can also include hotel bookings and restaurant businesses.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)