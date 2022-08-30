Last summer season three-day weekend expected to be packed with travelers on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The busiest part of this summer's season may still be coming.

Travel industry analysts say the three-day Labor Day weekend coming up will be as big or it will exceed 4th of July, and anything in the months of June, or August.

On the Central Coast, large scale events such as Old Spanish Days and the Mid-State Fair brought maximum crowds on certain days, but for the three-day window, and in some cases, even four days, this weekend will be a solid summer finale.

53% of the potential adult travelers who have been surveyed say they will be going somewhere this weekend.

Driving by car is less painful now than in June with gas prices about a dollar-a-gallon below the high they hit about eight weeks ago.

A safety check is urged for drivers, which means an inspection of fluids, tire tread and your car battery.

The Santa Barbara airport has seen a surge in business with added routes this year from Southwest and the non-stop to Chicago on United. Los Angeles, Denver and Atlanta are currently the busiest airports in the country.

Officials at Los Angeles International airport expect passenger counts to be up 40% above 2021.

The Central Coast will be an attractive stop for visitors with temperatures forecasted in the First Alert weather center to be in the 80's on the coast and in the upper 90's in some of the inland valleys, with Paso Robles exceeding 100.

