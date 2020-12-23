Long term parking at Santa Barbara Airport almost full before holiday

Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Airports aren't as busy as usual, but there are people coming and going at the Santa Barbara airport and the long term parking lot is filling up.

Although public health officers have warned against travel people have booked flights.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people should continue to get tested and take preventative measures to reduce exposure. He also suggested people quarantine after they come back depending on the circumstances.

Smaller airports are less likely to be crowded, but people flying could be changing planes in bigger and busier airports to get to and from their destinations.

Airports recommend travelers review advisories before their trips.

Inside the Santa Barbara Airport there are social distancing markers on the floor and bathrooms where people can wash their hands before and after checking on flights.

Face coverings are also required.

We will have more on holiday travel tonight on FOX 11 News at 10 p.m.and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.