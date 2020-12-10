Cal Poly grad Victor Glover, UCSB grad Joseph Acaba join NASA’s Artemis mission

Travel

NASA has selected 18 astronauts for its Artemis mission. The first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface in 2024 will be selected from the group.

The list includes Cal Poly alumnus Victor Glover who is aboard the International Space Station right now.

Glover tweeted Thursday, "The lessons learned on my current mission aboard the Space Station will pave the way for future exploration on the lunar surface, a dream within a dream."

The lessons learned on my current mission aboard the @Space_Station will pave the way for future exploration on the lunar surface, a dream within a dream. It’s an honor to be part of the @NASAArtemis team! pic.twitter.com/LjpyHGSLRw — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) December 10, 2020

UC Santa Barbara alumnus Joe Acaba is also part of the team. Acaba majored in geology at UCSB. He has been on three previous space flights.

ICYMI: NASA astronaut and #UCSB alum Joe Acaba was introduced yesterday as a member of the @NASAArtemis team. This Gaucho could be going to the moon! 🌖 https://t.co/uD0rpoCrWk — UC Santa Barbara (@ucsantabarbara) December 10, 2020

The Artemis group has nine men, including four with spaceflight experience, and nine women, including five spaceflight veterans.

You can read more about the Artemis Team here.