Usually stuffed, Santa Barbara hotels seeing thinner Thanksgiving week

Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several Santa Barbara hotels still have vacancies heading into the final days before Thanksgiving, a time where rooms are normally hard to find.

The lower numbers are not a surprise, given the slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the large drop in travel this year.

But the CDC's guidance last week urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving has not led to a sweeping wave of cancellations, either.

Hotel general managers tell us they've seen "some" cancellations in the past week, but that most people who booked rooms did not abandon their travel plans.

Greg Broussard, general manager at Brisas del Mar, Inn by the Beach, says hotels may even see additional bookings from people who want to remain more physically distant from family members they are visiting during the holiday.

Broussard also says all of his hotel's rooms with full kitchens are booked. He notes that in the past, people have cooked Thanksgiving dinner in their hotel rooms and that more could opt to do so this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.