Santa Barbara Airbus postpones reopening to December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county and travel demand remains low, Santa Barbara Airbus made the decision to delay its reopening plans.

The Airbus announced it has pushed its reopening from Monday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Dec. 14.

The company said this extra time will allow them to better monitor the impact increased COVID cases have on travel and continue to plan for the safety of their staff and customers.

“We believe that this is the best thing for our community, our team, and our business. We are committed to returning to business as soon as our reopening can be sustainable,” said Samantha Onnen, General Manager at Santa Barbara Airbus.

The Airbus said passengers with bookings impacted by this delay will be contacted and receive a full refund.

For more information or to book a trip, visit the Santa Barbara Airbus website at www.sbairbus.com.