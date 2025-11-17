A new parent's guide to keeping baby warm in winter

Jayakri // Shutterstock

Baby, it’s cold outside! As temperatures drop across the country, it’s a good time to consider that your precious little one’s ability to regulate body temperature is still maturing. What’s the ideal temperature for your baby’s room? How many layers should they wear when you go out?

We know, we know, there’s no shortage of things to keep track of and consider as a new parent — and we hate to add one more thing to your list. However, temperature regulation can have a big impact on your baby’s safety, comfort and well-being. Thankfully, there are ways to keep babies from getting too hot or too cold — whatever the weather.

Naturepedic has spent the last 20 years researching and innovating ways to keep babies safe and comfortable. Here’s how to keep your baby warm in winter.

Why Newborn Temperature Regulation Matters

Newborn temperature regulation is a concern because newborns and infants have not yet developed the ability to self-regulate their internal temperature. In their first year of life, babies are more vulnerable to cold conditions and more susceptible to viruses and infections. Newborns lose heat much faster than adults do and lack the ability to increase their heat by shivering. Additionally, newborn babies lack the body fat necessary to warm themselves back up once they become cold. This is why it becomes the parents’ job to regulate a new baby’s temperature for them, especially because babies can’t tell us that they’re too cold or hot.

Signs Baby Is Too Cold or Too Warm

Sure, your baby can’t tell you if they are too warm or cold with words. But your little one can give you some specific indications that they’re not at a comfortable temperature. Warning signs that your baby is too cold you never want to ignore include:

Your baby’s hands, feet or face appearing pale, blotchy or a purplish red

Lethargy/nonresponsiveness

Blue lips or face

If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s a good idea to try some skin-to-skin contact, snuggling together under a blanket on a comfy chair. If your baby continues to be lethargic, consult your pediatrician.

In less severe instances, your baby’s hands, feet and nape may feel cold to the touch. They may also be telling you they are too cold by:

Crying less

Acting fussier

Not feeding as much

Sneezing

Signs your baby may be too warm include:

Sweating

Rashes

Rapid breathing

Flushed cheeks

Fever

Restlessness

Identify the Ideal Temperature for Baby’s Room

Keeping the temperature of your baby’s nursery between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit is generally a well-tolerated range for summer through winter. However, if you personally feel the room is too hot or too cold, it’s likely your baby will too. A room (and baby) that is too hot can increase your baby’s risk of SIDS.

For peace of mind, try using a portable indoor thermometer to keep track of how hot or cold your baby’s room is if their nursery doesn’t already have a thermostat. While it’s not recommended to incorporate additional AC units or space heaters, the use of a gentle fan can help circulate oxygen in the nursery and help your little one get better airflow, as long as it’s not blowing directly on them.

Does Baby Need a Blanket at Night?

For your baby’s sleep safety, it’s best to avoid any soft bedding or blankets in the crib since these can pose a suffocation risk. Just dress them in layers, including a snug onesie and sleep suit with feet (organic cotton is best!) to keep your little one warm from top to toe. However, in the colder winter months, it’s possible your baby may need a little extra warmth. You can try using a “sleep sack,” a wearable infant sleeping bag that acts as a safer alternative to a blanket.

Best Materials for Winter Baby Bedding

New parents should avoid quilted fabrics or duvets for their baby’s bedding — fitted crib sheets only! The best materials are simple, lightweight and breathable fabrics that are made without any chemical treatments or harsh dyes. Sticking with organic cotton sheets and waterproof mattress protectors that are certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

Choosing organic options means protecting your baby from harmful chemicals like flame retardants, VOCs, GMOs and other scary stuff you don’t want your sweet little bundle sleeping with. Because babies are still growing, they are more susceptible to harmful toxins found in nonorganic bedding — conventional mattresses, too. Breathing in these harmful substances can interfere with the restorative nature of their sleep and lead to health problems.

5 Extra Temperature Tips for Your Newborn

We know how challenging being a new parent can be, but you’re doing great! You’ve already come this far.

Now, here are just a few extra temperature tips for you and your new addition:

1. Wear Your Baby

Wearing your baby in a swaddle or carrier is a great way to add extra warmth from your own body heat to keep them cozy when you take them outside in cold weather. Just make sure their face is not pressed against your chest!

2. No Coat in the Car

Although it’s cold outside, it’s important to make sure you never put your baby in their car seat with their coat still on. Keeping their coat on in the car allows for too much material and space between them and the car seat. Instead, try using a light blanket in the car or prewarming your vehicle.

3. Dress Your Baby in Layers

Dressing your baby in layers with breathable fabrics, such as cotton and muslin, can help keep them warm and will allow you to adjust to their needs or a changing environment. In general, start by dressing Baby in one more layer than you would wear.

4. Be Mindful of Strollers

Most strollers have covers that are specially fitted to that brand to allow for proper air circulation. Although it may seem like a good idea to throw an additional blanket over the stroller, this is often unnecessary and could compromise the air flow inside for your baby. Also, if you can, try walking against the wind when baby is in the stroller.

5. Share a Room

Perhaps the best way to closely monitor your baby’s temperature is to share a room with them — at least for the first six months. This can help you get a better idea of how their temperature runs while they sleep. Consider moving their crib or bassinet into your room and placing it near your bed.

Keeping Baby Cozy, Safe & Sound – in Any Season

As every new parent quickly learns, it’s all about balance — and keeping your baby comfortable through the colder months is no exception. With a little preparation, you can ensure your little one stays warm, cozy and safe no matter how chilly it gets outside.

From choosing breathable organic bedding to dressing your baby in layers and monitoring room temperature, taking small steps goes a long way in supporting their comfort and health.

This story was produced by Naturepedic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.