Governor Newsom signs Executive Order to prepare California for the progress of A.I.

Gov. Newsom's Executive Order
today at 12:06 pm
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to prepare California for the progress of Artificial Intelligence.

With California being the global hub for generative AI, protections will be put in place to protect against the technology’s potential harms.

Newsom’s executive order aims to shape the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI.

We will be speaking with local leaders and UCSB academic experts about the future of AI and their thoughts on this executive order.

Mina Wahab

