Updated SLO Sheriff app provides COVID-19 resources

Technology

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has updated their smartphone app to provide more information and resources related to the coronavirus.

The updated app provides broadcasts and rebroadcasts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 alerts.

The app also links directly to the ReadySLO.org, page which is a county resource that is regularly providing COVID-19 updates as it relates to SLO County.

In addition to these new features, the app also includes current press releases, inmate search functionality and the ability to submit a tip.

“The upgraded app will help the public receive fast-breaking, credible news and information from the CDC as well as the official local source of COVID-19 news from ReadySLO.org,” said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson in a news release. “I encourage you to share the app with your family, friends, and neighbors so they can receive our alerts and news.”

The app is available for iOS and Android.