6 red wines that pair well with Christmas dinner

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

The holiday season transforms dinner tables into festive gatherings where every detail makes a difference—wine selection included. Christmas dinner demands a variety of wines that not only complement the rich flavors on the table, but also promise to satisfy a variety of preferences. When it comes to red wines, factoring in traditional holiday dishes, as well as the innate characteristics of classic grape varieties, is the first step to success. Not sure where to begin? Sommsation put together a list of six go-to wines to open at Christmas dinner—bottle-specific recommendations included.

1. Pinot Noir: The Versatile Crowd-Pleaser

Pinot Noir is one of the best options for serving with Christmas dinner, as its light to medium-bodied palate showcases bright red fruit flavors—think cherries, raspberries, and strawberries—and is balanced by silky tannins that won’t overpower delicate turkey or ham. “Pinot Noir is known for its bright acidity and soft tannins, making it one of the most food-friendly red wines,” says Victoria Love, Winery Management Specialist and Certified Specialist of Wine at Sommsation.

Additionally, Love cites that the wines’ flavor profiles often feature earthy undertones, which complement a wide variety of dishes without overpowering them. “This versatility makes it an ideal choice for holiday dinners where guests may have different tastes or dietary preferences,” she says. Love notes that with regards to Christmas dinner, Pinot Noir pairs beautifully with traditional dishes like roast turkey, glazed ham, and herb stuffing.

“Its bright red fruit flavors complement cranberry sauce and roasted root vegetables, while its earthy notes work well with mushroom-based sides,” she says. “This flexibility makes it a natural fit for the diverse flavors found in a holiday feast,” she says.

Sommsation recommends:

Figjam Estate Winery Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2022 ($65.00) – Bold, rich and flavorful with an exceptionally smooth finish, this wine exhibits notes of cherry, raspberry and hibiscus along with hints of vanilla and baking spices.

Malk Family Vineyards Fort Ross-Seaview Pinot Noir 2022 ($80.00) – This 2022 Pinot Noir showcases the elegance of the Sonoma Coast with aromas of damp earth, forest floor, and ripe cranberries. On the palate, flavors of juicy red cherry and pomegranate are framed by silky tannins and a vibrant acidity. Notes of spice and a subtle minerality linger on the finish, creating a captivating and nuanced wine.

Alexana Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2019 ($85.00) – Satiny and multilayered, with floral raspberry and pomegranate flavors that are laced with fresh violet and toasty spice notes.

2. Cabernet Sauvignon: The Bold Statement

Cabernet Sauvignon commands attention at Christmas dinner with its full-bodied structure and intense flavors of blackcurrant, cedar, and dark chocolate. Napa Valley sets the standard with producers like Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Silver Oak, which create powerful yet elegant expressions that pair magnificently with prime rib or beef Wellington. These wines possess the tannic backbone to cut through rich sauces while their concentrated fruit maintains balance.

For those seeking value, Argentina’s Mendoza region produces exceptional Cabernets at half the price of their California counterparts. Look for high-altitude vineyards like Catena Zapata or Achaval Ferrer, where intense sunlight and cool nights create wines with remarkable concentration. Australian producers from Coonawarra and Margaret River offer another excellent option: their Cabernets display distinctive eucalyptus notes that add complexity to holiday meals featuring herbs like rosemary and thyme.

Sommsation recommends:

Amavi Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($40.00) – Aromas of black currants, dried herbs, blackberry, cassis and baking spices with flavors of dark-chocolate-covered strawberries, black cherry, and black plum.

Zeitgeist Cellars Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($90.00) – An incredible nose of clean forest, dark wood, and incense. A classic wine that reminds one immediately of 2016 and 2018—ageable, defined and serious. The 2021 has a clean edge of red raspberry and violet and seems to have everything in its right place. It is complex, and of course, benefits from a decant this early in its life.

Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards Napa Valley Cuvée Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($120.00) – Dark, resonant, and powerfully dense blue fruit. Rich, yet refined and bright.

3. Merlot: The Smooth Operator

Merlot brings plush texture and approachable flavors to Christmas tables, making it ideal for guests who prefer softer, rounder wines. “While Pinot Noir is prized for its lightness, Merlot is food-friendly because of its rich fruit flavors, smooth tannins, and velvety texture,” says Love, stating that Merlot brings a fuller body to the table without being too heavy, making it a great match for heartier dishes.

“Merlot pairs well with Christmas favorites like beef tenderloin, prime rib, and roasted lamb, as well as savory pies and braised meats,” she says, stating that the wine also complements mushroom gravies, red wine sauces, and sharp cheeses, offering warmth and depth to festive meals. Love finds that Merlot can often feel slightly richer and more indulgent, making it a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys bold yet smooth reds—and that its holiday enjoyment can go to the limit. “When hosting a cozy holiday movie night or fireside gathering, Merlot pairs wonderfully with comfort food and adds a sense of warmth to the moment,” she says.

Sommsation recommends:

Michel-Schlumberger Dry Creek Valley Merlot 2019 ($50.00) – Rich aromas of black cherry, plum and vanilla. The palate is concentrated, layered with dark cherry and plum flavors and a long fruit finish.

Reynolds Family Winery Merlot 2022 ($80.00) – Bold, broody and balanced, boasting lithe tannins, it explodes on the palate with copious amounts of cassis, brambleberry, blackberry and other juicy fruits. Next come hints of earth, forest floor, mocha and chocolate. Think opulent, satiny finishes for days.

4. Syrah/Shiraz: The Spice Route

Syrah brings boldness and complexity to Christmas celebrations with its signature combination of dark fruit, black pepper, and smoky notes. Northern Rhône producers like E. Guigal and M. Chapoutier craft elegant Syrahs with restraint and finesse, though bold domestic expressions are perfect for sipping at Christmas dinner or gifting to fans of full-bodied reds. Expressions from Mendocino, Walla Walla Valley, and Coombsville are great places to start.

Australian Shiraz takes a different approach, emphasizing ripe fruit and generous oak influence. Barossa Valley legends like Penfolds and Torbreck produce powerhouse wines that stand up to barbecued meats and spicy preparations. McLaren Vale offers a middle ground with producers creating balanced Shiraz that combines fruit intensity with savory complexity. Consider serving these wines slightly cooler than room temperature to highlight their peppery spice and prevent the alcohol from dominating.

Sommsation recommends:

Second Line Wines Serenity Syrah 2021 ($50.00) – This spicy, dense wine offers aromas of dark fruit tones, complemented with smoked meats and fig, backed by notes of cracked peppercorn.

Stringer Cellars Alder Springs Vineyard Syrah 2021 ($56.00) – Aromas of cherry bark, boysenberry, red currant, and black raspberries harmonize with intriguing hints of tamari soy sauce, bergamot, and black tea. Earthy elements of cedar, porcini mushrooms, and pine resin add depth, while a touch of wild lingonberry rounds out the bouquet. The palate impresses with chewy tannins and a waxy, mouth-coating texture. Cocoa nibs, dried goji berries, and wild blueberries mingle with fresh thyme and alpine strawberries, creating a dynamic flavor profile. Tangerine peel and pink peppercorn provide brightness and complexity, all heightened by an insanely mouthwatering acidity.

Willow Creek Wine Co. Trouvaille Syrah 2021 ($60.00) – A savory style of Syrah that shows how versatile this variety is. This wine is built to age, but with a decant, it expresses deep, dark fruit aromas, graphite, and leather, with a rich texture of mouth-coating tannins and a rich, dense body.

5. Malbec: The Comfort Wine

Malbec delivers immediate satisfaction with its plush texture and approachable fruit flavors, making it a reliable choice for diverse holiday gatherings. Argentina’s Mendoza region dominates production—Catena, Achaval Ferrer, and Zuccardi craft Malbecs that showcase ripe plum, blackberry, and violet notes alongside velvety tannin. High-quality Malbec from Argentina excels with grilled meats, making it perfect for non-traditional Christmas dinners featuring barbecue or Argentine-style asado. For budget-conscious selections, look for Malbecs from Argentina’s Uco Valley, where younger producers create exceptional wines at competitive prices.

However, not all great Malbec hails from Argentina; in fact, great expressions are made right here in the United States, along with France’s Loire Valley, Bordeaux, and beyond. Curious to explore options beyond the Southern Hemisphere? Look to expressions from California’s Napa Valley or Washington’s Yakima Valley for unique, off-the-beaten-path options.

Sommsation recommends:

Trujillo Wines Trujillo Malbec 2021 ($48.00) – The aromatics in this wine are spicy and invigorating with dusty cherry, plum, and sweet herb. The first sip comes through vibrant and juicy, but with an interjecting minerality that makes it so unique. The bright acidity holds up high the firm, crisp dark fruit flavors.

Clif Family Winery Malbec 2022 ($65.00) – Bing cherry, toasted oak and violets open up to milk chocolate. The entry is fruit-filled, followed by grippy tannin on the mid palate that drives a long and equally fruit-filled finish. Think big, rich and concentrated.

Corazon del Sol Gran Reserva Estate Malbec 2020 ($100.00) – Rich, with a blend of ripe fruit, floral notes, and subtle spices, all balanced by high-elevation acidity and well-integrated tannins.

6. Zinfandel: The American Classic

Zinfandel brings festive cheer to Christmas tables with its exuberant personality and jammy fruit flavors. California’s Dry Creek Valley and Lodi regions specialize in old-vine Zinfandels that balance power with elegance. These bold wines complement holiday favorites like honey-glazed ham and cranberry sauce while their natural sweetness balances spicy preparations.

The versatility of Zinfandel extends beyond traditional pairings: Its fruit-forward nature makes it surprisingly compatible with turkey and even vegetarian dishes featuring roasted root vegetables. Paso Robles produces exciting examples, where warm days and cool nights create Zinfandels with bright acidity balancing their richness. Look for single-vineyard bottlings that showcase specific terroirs, or explore field blends incorporating Petite Sirah and Carignan for added complexity.

Sommsation recommends:

Painted Fields Wines Old Vine Zinfandel 2022 ($33.00) – Well-balanced, layered, and full of fresh blackberry and raspberry flavors wrapped in a bracing texture of fine-grained tannins and bright acidity.

Clif Family Winery Le Colline Estate Zinfandel 2021 ($65.00) – The 2021 Estate Zinfandel opens with an earth-driven nose—mushrooms, cedar spice, allspice, and plum. The palate is light and elegant with gentle tannins that are in balance with the brighter fruit flavors. The wine finishes smooth, soft and lush. This is not your average Jammy Zinfandel, but a more complex offering with great balance and finesse.

These six exceptional red wines offer diverse options for creating unforgettable Christmas dinners, whether you’re seeking crowd-pleasing versatility or show-stopping luxury.

This story was produced by Sommsation and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.