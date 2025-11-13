The top 5 dating trends set to take over in 2026

Elenyska // Shutterstock

If you’re still following a dating checklist going into 2026, it’s time for an update. Singles are rewriting the rules of romance, embracing spontaneity, and saying yes to connections that feel authentic—even if they don’t look like what they expected. From redefining attraction to openly labeling relationships, the latest dating trends reflect a cultural shift toward clarity, genuine connection, and just going with the vibes.

Based on insights from nearly 6,000 U.S. members in an August poll, Plenty of Fish reveals the top five dating trends shaping how singles are connecting as we head into the new year.

1. ChemRIZZtry: When the Vibes Hit Harder Than the Visuals

You thought they were just a friend of a friend… until they made you snort-laugh into your latte. Boom, suddenly they’re the unexpected highlight of your week.

Welcome to ChemRIZZtry, where charisma, charm, and unfiltered confidence outshine gym selfies and curated aesthetics. According to 25% of singles, they’ve caught feelings for someone way outside their usual “type,” thanks to an unexpected spark.

Attraction isn’t always love at first sight—sometimes it’s love at first “rizz.”

TL;DR: Forget abs—bring the banter.

2. Love-Loreing: Say Yes for the Plot

Why go on a boring dinner date when you can jump on a city-wide pumpkin spice taste tour or hit trivia night with a bunch of strangers?

Love-Loreing is all about saying yes just for the story. 37% of singles are going on dates for the vibes alone, and half are craving shared experiences to build that “remember when?” energy. Because every rom-com needs a good twist.

Be the main character in your story. Date for the lore.

3. Curveball-Crushing: Falling for the “Not My Type” Type

42% of singles have found love (or something dangerously close to it) with someone they never saw coming.

You wanted a hiker who quotes Tarantino. You got a baking-obsessed cat person who’s afraid of elevators. And it somehow works. That’s Curveball-Crushing, proof that dating gets good when it’s unexpected, and that attraction can grow over time.

You: “I only date outdoorsy types.”

Also you: Crying at The Great British Bake Off with your new S.O.

4. Truecasting: Come As You Actually Are

Fake hobbies? We left that in 2022.

In 2026, Truecasting is taking over. One in four singles is over the curated dating profile and ready to lead with the real stuff right away—awkward laugh, bizarre obsessions, and that embarrassing Tumblr phase included.

If they can’t handle your deep love for Love Island, they’re not the one.

5. StAtuS-Flexing: Defining the Relationship Is Cool Again

Ambiguity? We don’t know her.

This year, 64% of singles are done decoding “wyd” texts and are boldly stating their status. Whether it’s “exclusive” (30%), “dating,” or “fully boyfriend/girlfriend” (62%), people are labeling their love again, and we love to see it.

It’s giving AIM status in 2006, but make it emotionally mature. InSeRt CrUsHeS NaMe HeRe

So, What’s the Move?

Come 2026, dating will be less about perfect matches and more about honest ones. You’re not just checking boxes, you’re checking in with yourself and whoever catches your eye.

