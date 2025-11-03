How to throw a fire pit party this winter (grilled s'mores included)

bernard // Shutterstock

Grand Canyon Gas Logs offers tips and inspiration for hosting a party around the fire pit this winter.

Pick a theme

To weave all the elements of the fire pit party together, choose a theme. Here are a few you can choose from.

Glow-in-the-dark

Grab glow-in-the-dark props like glowsticks and glow-in-the-dark paint for an ultimate glow party. Invite the guests to arrive in neon colors for extra brightness with black lights and, of course, the fire pit.

Barbecue

Nothing beats the smell of barbecue with the glow of a fire pit. From roasting a whole pig to grilling ribs on your home grill to creating barbecue skewers, the possibilities are endlessly tasty.

Wine and Grilled S’mores

Are you looking for a new friends’ night-out event? Pair wine, bourbon, or Bailey’s with gourmet grilled s’mores for an ideal combination of delicious decadence.

Set the scene

Lots of lighting will create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Set up torches, fairy lights, and your fire pit with gas logs to set the ambiance. Create flower bouquets of various sizes to show dimension and elegance on your tablescapes. Match the silverware with the theme colors for extra cohesiveness.

Curate a menu

A themed menu is a great idea for the fire pit party. Printed menus are a nice touch, with multiple courses to impress your guests. Of course, you can be more casual and still impressive with charcuterie boards and DIY skewers, for instance, or have a barbecue feast, as mentioned before.

Plan activities and entertainment

Whether it’s bringing out giant yard games, hosting a game of ring toss, or cornhole, you’ll want to have activities and games to entertain your guests. A homemade photobooth is a fun way to make memories and create keepsakes for your guests. Make a backdrop or grab photo props to encourage invitees to be creative in their poses.

This story was produced by Grand Canyon Gas Logs and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.