Cleats are on the rise this summer

Looking across GOAT’s data at alias, the demand for cleats has seen a significant uptick in recent months, with an 11% increase year over year. alias seller data reveals an even more substantial surge, boasting a 49% increase in cleat sales year over year.

Granted, while we’ve yet to see Barcelona wunderkind Lamine Yamal click-clack down Las Ramblas in his full Blaugrana kit and molded studs, we do have Rosalía, who stepped out at the Met Gala in the same New Balance 442s worn across professional pitches all over Europe.

Perhaps it’s a splinter trend of the blokecore movement or an unlikely twist in the search for the next Adidas Samba (itself originally a soccer shoe), but at its core, it’s a testament to the idea that the best fashion happens when people are simply having fun. Perhaps there’s merit to the madness, too, since cleats often incorporate the wildest designs and color combinations to stand out on television.

On that latter point, it appears brands would agree: see the return of Nike’s Total 90s and Adidas’ F50s, both of which have been retooled with practical soles that won’t have you hobbling to brunch, or to a screening for the upcoming Champions League final between PSG and Inter. Finally, soccer-inspired style with none of the orthopedic risk.

This story was produced by GOAT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.