Torii Gate renovation underway at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Installed in 1997 the Torii Gate and garden at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara is getting a renovation.



The Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation Department began work on the site

Wednesday.



Assisting with the project is Wade Nomura who originally designed the area. He was a Mesa resident at the time and honored landscape designer. Nomura is also the former Mayor of Carpinteria and still sits on the city council.

He was on site checking the installation of the stones, and talking about the projects upgraded look.

"The Japanese garden is suppose to have a sense of tranquility. It is supposed to be an area of peace and that is what we are trying to do," said Nomura at the site. "The stone is part of that. It is the longevity of it, because it is part of the earth also the growing elements, plants."



He says it will enhance the overlook to the ocean and the stairway to the beach.

"I think it will be an enjoyable park and a nice addition because we have mostly mostly grass here," said Nomura.



The project was funded by resident of the Mesa who are in the "Our Mesa Neighborhood" organization which contributes to many beautification projects in the area. Organizers and those who made donations stopped by during the work to see the installation and improvements.