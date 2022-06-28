Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Shark sightings are becoming more commonplace in Santa Barbara County waters including along the Carpinteria coast for a few reasons including, more people in the water, more cameras in use and a growing shark population.



Often the Great White sharks get the most attention, and cause the public to have the most fear.



Advisory signs are up in areas where sharks have been seen regularly.



Several years ago the signs only went up when the sharks were seen or if a credible attack was reported.

The protocols are now the same along the California coast.



That includes regular signage in areas where sharks are common, and enhance signage if there is an elevated danger that's been determined by beach authorities such as area lifeguards, the Harbor Patrol of Department of Fish and Wildlife.



Education and outreach is available at the Department of Fish and Wildlife website or through the non-profit Reef Guardians.

