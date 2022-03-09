Ortiz-Legg serving on California Parks board

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo COunty Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors for Parks California. She says she is the first Central Coast representative on the board for the partner agency of California State Parks, and hopes to bring more resources to state parks locally.

Ensuring that parks remain accessible to the public is a goal of Parks California. When it comes to access to the Oceano Dunes, Ortiz-Legg says, "What I am mostly concerned about is making sure people can get out. Those folks that are in wheel chairs, those folks that may not have accessibility to nature, this is a really important part of being able to ensure that our parks are accessible."

California State Parks supported the efforts of people trying to keep off roading at the Oceano Dunes. In 2021, the Coastal Commission ordered and end to off roading at the dunes within three years citing air quality and health issues, and saying it degrades habitat for animals.

"So my hope for what the state park system can do at the Dunes is to keep it affordable," Ortiz-Legg continued. "To keep it accessible, and to make sure that people can still enjoy it. Whatever shape and form that comes in, that I don't know."