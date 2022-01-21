Nearly closed off Santa Barbara harbor entrance cleared of winter sand build up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be easier for boats to go in and out of the Santa Barbara harbor this weekend after a winter sand build up at the entrance has been cleared out.

On January 10, harbor officials say there was so much of a surge since December's storms and other factors, the entrance was loaded with sand from the breakwater wall - sandspit area to West Beach.

Dredging is essential in winter and spring due to currents and storms and it's an annually funded process to keep the "federal channel" open.

The current project ended Thursday.

Sand taken from the harbor entrance is send through a pipe to a beach spot east of Stearns wharf and currents take it all down the coast to Montecito, Carpinteria and Ventura.

According to the Santa Barbara Harbor Commission the current project lasted for about ten days. Work was stopped briefly during the recent Tsunami weather issue.

The harbor has both recreational and commercial vessels along with the 87-foot U.S. Coast Guard cutter Blackfin patrol boat, that would be confined if the entrance was blocked by sand.

Last weekend, the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol was assisting boats at low tide as needed to get in and out of the channel, and Sunday one sailboat was stuck and needed towing help.