Carpinteria Skatepark rolls on with construction plans in the works

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - With an old fashioned community-wide message, and months of out reach, the funds have been coming in to turn the Carpinteria Skatepark plan in to a project that should be done this year.

The City of Carpinteria has put the skatepark out for bid and proposals will be taken until January 27.

The estimated cost is about $1.1 million but it could go slightly higher.

Once the bid is approved the project construction plan is for 180 days of work at the site on 5775 Carpinteria Avenue. This is east of City Hall.

The goal is to have it ready this summer.

The skate foundation has raised more than $800,000 so far and donations continue to come in.

Funds from the December Festival of Trees were among the latest infusion of money to the project.

Organizers say they have been working on the plan for ten years.

For more information go to: Carpinteria Skatepark