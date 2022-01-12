Skip to Content
Outdoors
By
Published 5:19 pm

Rincon Classic a go for this weekend

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The highly-anticipated Rincon Classic is officially back this weekend.

The prestigious surfing competition's website says the classic is set for Saturday and Sunday and a tentative schedule has been released, dependent on the waves.

After a year-long hiatus it'll be back for its 40th year. Back in November, organizers announced plans for the competition to return early this year.

The competition features people of all ages from kids 12 and under to those 55 and older.

Surfers should get ready to listen for the air horn on Saturday.

For more information about the rincon classic, click here.

Outdoors
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content