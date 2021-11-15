Monarch Butterfly count underway and volunteers are needed

GOLETA, Calif. - The 25th annual Western Monarch Butterfly count is underway and volunteers are needed.

The count is an annual effort to collect data on the Western Monarch population along the Pacific Coast.

Monarch butterflies at Goleta's Ellwood Butterfly Grove are returning for the winter season, but at historically low numbers.

About 500 were counted at Ellwood at the beginning of November.

Right now, it's the height of the volunteer counting effort and it goes through Dec. 5.

If you'd like information about how you can help count the monarchs, email local area coordinator Charis van der Heide or click here.