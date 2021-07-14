Los Padres National Forest announces more fire restrictions

Outdoors

SOLVANG, Calif. - Additional fire restrictions are being put in place in the Los Padres National Forest due to severe fire danger.

The restrictions go into place on Thursday and will be "rigorously enforced" through the end of the declared fire season.

This means wood and charcoal fires, even at designated campfire sites, are prohibited. Those with a valid California Campfire Permit will be allowed to user portable stoves, lanterns that use gas or pressurized liquid fuel within designated campfire sites.

Smoking outdoors is also prohibited throughout the forest and recreational target shooting remains off limits except in two specified shooting ranges – Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club. Licensed hunters are exempt from these shooting restrictions.

Fireworks are prohibited year-round inside the Los Padres National Forest.

Violators of this order could face a $5,000 fine and jail time. They could also be held liable for any costs linked to fighting possible fires.

These restrictions will likely remain in place through the end of the year, a spokesman for LPNF said.

For more information about the Los Padres National Forest, including permit information and current conditions, click here.