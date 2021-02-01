Overnight camping allowed at CA State Parks thanks to lifted stay-at-home order

Outdoors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that, with the recent lifting of the regional stay-at-home order, they are allowing overnight camping at state parks once again.

Visitors can stay on department lands, state-operated wildlife areas and federal wildlife refuges where camping is permitted starting Monday, Feb. 1.

The reopening of camping and the overnight use of camp trailers and motorhomes will accommodate waterfowl hunters participating in the Youth Waterfowl Hunt Days from Feb. 6 to 7 as well as the Veterans and Active Military Hunt Days on Feb. 13 and 14 at wildlife areas and federal refuges in the Balance of the State, Southern San Joaquin Valley and Southern California waterfowl zones.

Along with camping, non-hunting related dispersed camping on CDFW lands will be allowed once again in certain areas.

In addition to overnight camping being allowed again, Los Padres National Forest announced that they have lifted their fire restrictions.

After the week of rain and snow in the area, national forest rangers have determined there is sufficient moisture to reduce the risk of wildfire.

This means campfires and charcoal barbecues will be allowed in all areas of the forest. Campers must have a California Campfire Permit to build a campfire outside of a designated Campfire Use Site. These can be downloaded here.

When making a campfire at the national forest, visitors must remember to clear all flammable materials from within five feet in all directions, have a shovel available to extinguish the fire and have a responsible person available at all times.

The following restrictions will remain in effect:

Spark arresters are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment;

A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives;

Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times;

Fireworks are always prohibited in Los Padres National Forest;

The Dolan Fire burn perimeter remains closed to public entry under a revised closure order;

Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club that are under special use permits.

The department wants to remind residents that the state's travel advisory remains in place, recommending Californians avoid traveling farther than 120 miles away from their home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.