More trout stocked at Cachuma in time for Veterans Day

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County made another trout deposit at Cachuma Lake this week.

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, stocked the lake with 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout this week as part of a Private Stocking Permit.

The permit allows for 16,000 pounds to be stocked into the lake over the next year. This is the second 4,000-pound trout deposit made in 2020. The first restock of rainbow trout happened in October.

The trout come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, Calif. Two more deliveries are scheduled for some time between this fall and early spring 2021. The fish batches include small half-pound "catchables" and larger trophy fish.

This latest restocking comes just in time for Veterans Day. Santa Barbara County offers annual passes for veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces or reserves. Those passes are $10 and are good for one year from the date of purchase. The passes allow veterans access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach County parks.

People looking to fish should check recreation hours and weather conditions ahead of time. For the latest weekly fishing report, visit the county's website. You can also call the marina at 805-688-4040.

Anyone bringing a boat to the lake should be prepared for an inspection due to current Quagga and Zebra mussel restrictions.

For more information about Cachuma Lake, or to be book camping reservations, visit sbparks.org.