Generous donation allows Lotusland to welcome 1,000 visitors at half-price

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thanks to a generous donation, a new program will soon allow nearly 1,000 locals to visit the Lotusland Gardens at half the normal entrance fee.

Board of Trustees Member David Jones and his wife Judie stepped forward to donate $10,000 to Lotusland to offset the cost of full-priced tickets.

Lotusland is using this generous donation to charge only $25 per ticket during three separate discounted days.

The garden hopes this plan will enable more people to experience nature within their 37-acre property.

“People are not only happier when they’re in nature but they’re actually healthier too and we wanted to make sure everybody could access that and have price be not as much a barrier to entry,” said Lotusland Executive Director Rebecca Anderson.

Discounted tickets will be available during Lotusland's Community Access Days on Sunday, Nov. 15, Saturday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 31. Tickets will cost $25 per person with children two years and under entering for free. There is a limit of six visitors per reservation in order to help maintain social distancing.

Self-guided tours through the gardesn last about one-and-a-half hours. Visit times will be staggered for COVID-19 safety.

Lotusland also announced that the County of Santa Barbara has permitted the gardens to remain open through the winter. With their season typically ending on Nov. 15, Lotusland will now remain open year-round due to COVID and the importance of outdoor spaces for safe recreation and learning.

Winter visitation days are Thursday through Saturday, by advance reservation. The gardens will be closed Jan. 7 through 14, 2021.

For more information and to reserve tickets online, click here.