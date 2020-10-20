Vehicle use at Oceano Dunes begins again October 30

Outdoors

OCEANO, Calif. - Vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes will begin again at the end of the month.

The re-opening plans for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach will be done in three phrases.

The first one begins October 30.

Vehicle access has been closed since March to prevent crowds and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

State Parks has been working with local and state officials to reopen under current health guidelines.

The phased re-opening plan is designed to keep employees and visitors safe, as well as natural resources, such as the endangered Western Snowy Plower.

