More than 100 people respond to Oceano Dunes closures during Coastal Commission meeting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There was a lot of feedback during the Coastal Commission meeting about the Oceano Dunes habitat plan on Thursday.

Vehicles can't drive onto the dunes right now because of the nesting of the Snowy Plover.

The little bird has expanded its nesting areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic closure.

Now the Coastal Commission is considering a vehicle ban through September.

Commissioners listened to dozens of responses from the public during the virtual meeting.

"Now is not the time to implement activities that might decrease the number of clovers. While Oceano Dunes has implemented excellent conservation numbers we do not agree that the dunes should continue its current level of take or request additional potential take," said participant Andrea Jones.

"Off roaders are the endangered species. We are the people the California Coastal Commission and the ACPD and the other organizations judge and call trash. What they are truly doing is taking away human rights," said participant Lea Hensley.

Snowy Plovers are a protected endangered species that breed and nest in between March and September.

In prior years only parts of the dunes were closed off to traffic.