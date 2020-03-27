Santa Maria City Parks remain open for “Find Your Space” campaign

Outdoors

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria City Recreation and Parks Department is taking part in the national "Find Your Space" campaign, a campaign encouraging residents to get outside and exercise to relieve stress during the stay at home order.

“Studies show that in healthy participants a brief nature experience, such as a 45-to-90 minute walk in a natural setting, decreases rumination and other negative brain activities, whereas a walk in an urban setting may not. Having accessible natural areas in urban contexts may be a critical resource for mental health in our overly stressed world,” said Teresa L. Penbrooke, Director of the Healthy Communities Research Group for GP RED and CEO and Founder of GreenPlay.

These important nature experiences are available to Santa Maria residents through multiple neighborhood parks and the 1,700-acre Los Flores Ranch Park on Dominion Road in Orcutt Hills.

The City said that Recreation and Parks Department employees clean and sanitize picnic tables, playground equipment and empty trash cans at these parks every day. Informational signs have also been posted reminding visitors to maintain a six-foot distance with non-family members at all times.

“In an effort to get the word out to our teen residents of how critical it is for youth to take seriously the six-foot distancing rule, we are working with the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, comprised of local high school student leaders, to create public service announcement for TV and radio emphasizing this issue,” Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said.

At this time, Recreation and Parks Department facilities are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the public and employees.

However, phones are still being answered, so questions can be directed to the administrative offices at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260.

You can also visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus for updates on City services.