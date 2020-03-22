California State Parks asks public to help “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks”

Outdoors

California State Parks announced the launch of a new social media campaign on Sunday called "Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks."

The campaign is designed to remind the public to practice social distancing while visiting state parks or any other outdoor area.

Their Flatten the Curve webpage includes important social media messages in both English and Spanish that highlight safe ways to enjoy parks while avoiding gathering in groups and maintaining a social distance of six feet or more.

State Parks wants the public to enjoy the benefits of nature during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said spending time in the outdoors can lead to a number of overall health and wellness benefits like lessening anxiety, boosting creativity and getting vitamin D.

State Parks has also taken the following measures to prevent the spread of the virus:

High public use indoor facilities -- including museums, visitor centers and cafes -- have been closed until further notice.

-- including museums, visitor centers and cafes -- have been closed until further notice. Campgrounds across the state have been closed until further notice. All current reservation holders affected by the temporary closures have received a notification from ReserveCalifornia of their cancellation and refunds will be provided. State Parks appreciates the patience of the public as it moves along this process.

All current reservation holders affected by the temporary closures have received a notification from ReserveCalifornia of their cancellation and refunds will be provided. State Parks appreciates the patience of the public as it moves along this process. State Park staff are reminding the public about the importance of social distancing.

are reminding the public about the importance of social distancing. Cancellations of all events in the state park system until further notice.

No new event applications or requests to postpone already-approved events will be accepted until further notice.

will be accepted until further notice. Public facing facilities, such as restrooms, are being cleaned more frequently per recommended protocols. Additionally, employee offices and facilities are being disinfected before and after work for use by essential employees.

At this time, all non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches remain open. Day-use restrooms are also open.

Visitors to the parks are advised to bring hand soap and sanitizer and use them frequently during their time outdoors.