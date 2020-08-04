Pismo Beach to accept applications for outdoor dining

Money and Business

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The city has decided to begin the application process for businesses to move into the street for outdoor dining.

Businesses will be able to apply to move their outdoor dining onto the sidewalk and street. For those businesses on streets under construction, they will have to wait for the heavy equipment work is finished before they can apply. The city expects that to be 2-3 weeks, but if it's earlier, the applications will be accepted earlier.

The businesses will be responsible for the setup, maintenance, and tear down of their areas in the street and sidewalk.

Unlike many other coastal cities in California, Pismo Beach was not allowing businesses to move some of their services outside to city sidewalks and parking spaces.

Local business owners and employees flooded the public comment section during Tuesday night's city council meeting. Many speaking about their personal experience losing money as restaurants have been forced to close during the pandemic.