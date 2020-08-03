Skip to Content
More space is needed at the Santa Barbara waterfront for commercial fishing equipment

Fisherman SB Harbor
Blake DeVine/KEYT
The Santa Barbara commercial fishing industry may be getting some help from the City Council on a location for support equipment.

The Waterfront department and the City Council will look at options Tuesday.

That could include city property or finding space in the proximity of the harbor to rent or own.

Over the years the city has helped with an ice machine and discounted slips for commercial fishing use.

The full city report can be found at: Santa Barbara City Council waterfront report

