More space is needed at the Santa Barbara waterfront for commercial fishing equipment

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The commercial fishing industry in Santa Barbara is looking for more space for its support gear.

The Waterfront department and the City Council will look at options Tuesday.

That could include city property or finding space in the proximity of the harbor to rent or own.

Over the years the city has helped with an ice machine and discounted slips for commercial fishing use.

The full city report can be found at: Santa Barbara City Council waterfront report

Watch tonight for more information on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12, KKFX Fox 11.

(More details and video will be added here later today.)