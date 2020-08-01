Arroyo Grande provides concrete rails to help local businesses establish parklets

Money and Business

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The City of Arroyo Grande Community Development Department announced they will be helping local businesses set up outdoor areas, or parklets, so that they can stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Newsom ordered on Monday, July 13 that indoor services must cease in all counties statewide in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after numbers began to rise during reopening phases. Affected businesses include restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and bars. Despite these closures, the governor said businesses may move activities outdoors, into the open air in order to remain open.

Parklets are public parking spaces that are converted into a usable space for tables and chairs so that businesses can continue serving the public outside while following the state's new guidelines.

The city said it will provide businesses with the concrete K-rails needed to sufficiently demarcate parklets from the rest of the public walking and driving area.

"We are pleased that we can provide this opportunity for businesses to help them get through this difficult time by opening up more space for them to conduct their business operations,” stated Acting Deputy City Manager and Community Development Director, Whitney McDonald.

Parklet information and guidance can be found on the city's website at www.arroyogrande.org.

Interested businesses can download and fill out a permit application from the city website by August 7. Completed applications can be emailed to John Benedetti at jbenedetti@arroyogrande.org.

By filling out an application, the city will be able to identify the total number of K-rails needed.

Applications received after August 7 may need to provide their own concrete barriers.