Twitch is aiming to build an esports league specifically for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Money and Business

Streaming giant Twitch is partnering with Cxmmunity — an Atlanta-based non-profit focused on increasing minority participation in esports and the gaming industry — to offer the first-ever esports leagues geared specifically for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The league will aim to provide competitive opportunities for HBCU students to compete within an organized electronic sports league, Cxmmunity said in a news release. The partnership will allow HBCU students to gain access to educational and scholarship support that is being offered through Twitch Student.

Twitch has already partnered with Oakwood University, North Carolina Central University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Johnson C. Smith University and Florida A&M University, said Samantha Faught, company director of consumer communication.

Johnson C. Smith is the first HBCU to offer an accredited esports program, Faught said.

“The south is the cultural epicenter of the world,” said Ryan Johnson, founder and executive director of Cxmmunity. “The opportunity to build the first HBCU esports league out of Atlanta is an honor and a privilege. As an HBCU graduate I am beyond excited to bring esports scholarships, internships, and job opportunities to students of color.”

“I’m proud to be working alongside Cxmmunity to help minorities receive access to internet and devices to continue their education from home while pursuing gaming and esports.” Kevin Hoang, manager of scholastic partnerships at Twitch, said in the news release.

The International Game Developers Association found that 83% of black teens play video games but African Americans only made up a small minority of video game creators, according to the release.

This esports league will open up opportunities for students at HBCUs to connect with video game publishers and to develop skills around streaming and content creation.

The first weekend of HBCU esports streams will take place on August 2 at 3 p.m. on Twitch.Tv/cxmmunityco. The stream will have guest appearances from “professional athletes, influencers, and world-renowned artists.”