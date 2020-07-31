Grover Beach allows businesses to expand outdoors

Money and Business

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The City of Grover Beach announced it is helping local businesses move outdoors after indoor operations were restricted due to COVID-19 precautions.

Grover Beach City Council approved a program on July 27 which allows businesses to spread into outdoor spaces such as parking lots, sidewalks and even portions of streets.

The Council also authorized the use of up to $50,000 in funding through the City’s allocation of one-time CARES Act grant funding to help businesses make the transition outdoors.

“This program is just the latest way that the City of Grover Beach is showing

its support for our business community,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee.

“The City is committed to developing a pro-business approach that recognizes the critical contributions of local businesses to the collective wellbeing and economic future of our community.”

To date, the City said it has partnered with the South County Chambers of

Commerce to provide over $150,000 in microgrants to help support 20 Grover Beach businesses.

The City also provided previous assistance by waiving late fees for utility payments for business and residential customers from February through May.

Grover Beach said it plans to work directly with local businesses to explore options for the creation of new temporary outdoor spaces for dining and other services. The City will even offer matching grants of up to $5,000 for the construction of permanent patio spaces wherever necessary.

“Grover Beach businesses have shown their resiliency and many have already begun adapting to outdoor operations,” said Matthew Bronson, Grover Beach City Manager. “The City is dedicated to helping our businesses and we want to hear from them about how we can help businesses serve their customers outside in a whole new way.”

For more information business owners can visit www.groverbeach.org/covid19 or call the City at (805) 473-4550. They can also send an email to cityhall@groverbeach.org.